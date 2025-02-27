Dhubri police have apprehended a youth in connection with drug-related activities, seizing suspected heroin and a mobile phone during the operation. The suspect, identified as Shahrukh Ali of Ward No. 8, Bidyapara, was taken into custody by a team led by Sub-Inspector Jyotirmoy Das.

Ali was allegedly in the process of acquiring illicit substances when police moved in. Officers recovered six containers suspected to be filled with heroin along with a phone. However, another suspect believed to be a drug peddler, managed to escape in an e-rickshaw before police could apprehend him.

Authorities have launched a search operation to track down the fleeing suspect and the vehicle. Investigators are working to uncover the extent of the drug network and possible links to larger trafficking operations.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as part of their ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the region.