Assam: Youth arrested for attacking police personnel, stripping his uniform in Jorhat
As per preliminary reports, the police personnel Abjal Hussain had reached one Pabitra Bora's residence in Maloukhat area of Jorhat to summon him for a case. Without any apparent reason, Rantu Bora attacked constable Hussain, stripping him of his police uniform.
In a disturbing incident, a youth was arrested on June 28 for allegedly assaulting a police personnel who had gone to the residence of one, to summon him for a case in Jorhat.
As per preliminary reports, the police personnel Abjal Hussain had reached one Pabitra Bora's residence in Maloukhat area of Jorhat to summon him for a case. Without any apparent reason, Rantu Bora attacked constable Hussain, stripping him of his police uniform.
In response, the Pulibar police station registered a case against Rantu Bora and promptly arrested him for his actions.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
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