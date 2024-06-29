In a disturbing incident, a youth was arrested on June 28 for allegedly assaulting a police personnel who had gone to the residence of one, to summon him for a case in Jorhat.

As per preliminary reports, the police personnel Abjal Hussain had reached one Pabitra Bora's residence in Maloukhat area of Jorhat to summon him for a case. Without any apparent reason, Rantu Bora attacked constable Hussain, stripping him of his police uniform.

In response, the Pulibar police station registered a case against Rantu Bora and promptly arrested him for his actions.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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