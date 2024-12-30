A 20-year-old youth, identified as Ricky Khan, also known as Rekib Ali, was arrested by Kamrup Police for allegedly posting objectionable content on Instagram targeting Lord Ram. The arrest followed widespread social media outrage, with users on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the issue and calling for immediate action to maintain communal harmony.

Khan, who describes himself as a "Professional Model" with the title "Mr. Guwahati 2k23" in his Instagram bio, came under scrutiny after his comments were deemed offensive and potentially inflammatory.

The incident, which gained traction after being flagged on social media, has reignited discussions about the delicate balance between freedom of expression and respect for religious sentiments. Critics argued that such remarks could disturb societal peace, prompting authorities to act promptly.

Kamrup Police confirmed the arrest and stated that legal proceedings have been initiated. However, further details of the investigation remain undisclosed.

The case has sparked a broader conversation about responsible behavior on social media platforms, particularly regarding content that could offend religious beliefs. It serves as a reminder of the significant impact online actions can have in a sensitive socio-cultural landscape like India.





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