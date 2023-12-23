Assam: Youth arrested from Tamulpur over Facebook post about joining ULFA-I
A young man from Tamulpur, Assam, was apprehended by the police on Saturday for allegedly supporting the proscribed militant group, United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I), on social media.
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A young man from Tamulpur, Assam, was apprehended by the police on Saturday for allegedly supporting the proscribed militant group, United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I), on social media.
Reports suggest that the individual, identified as Bijumoni Rabha, indicated his intention to join the banned organisation in a Facebook post.
The police have reportedly obtained evidence of a phone conversation between Rabha and ULFA-I discussing his potential recruitment. Rabha is currently in police custody for further questioning. More information is expected to be released soon.
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