Assam: Youth arrested in Bongaigaon for posting objectionable remarks on Delhi blast

A youth from Bongaigaon district has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable and provocative remarks on social media in connection with the recent Delhi bomb blast.



The accused has been identified as Rafijul Ali, who reportedly made controversial comments on his Facebook account shortly after the blast incident.



According to police sources, the post drew immediate attention for its insensitive and inflammatory tone, prompting authorities to take swift action. Law enforcement officials traced the post to Ali’s social media profile and subsequently detained him for questioning.



Authorities have stated that strict measures will be taken against individuals who attempt to spread misinformation, hatred, or provoke public sentiment through digital platforms, particularly in sensitive situations involving national security and public safety.



Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.