Assam Police on April 1 arrested a youth from Guwahati’s Panikhaiti area and seized a .22mm pistol during a search operation.

As per preliminary reports, the arrested youth identified as Anirudh Chandra and his accomplice Papu Bora, were threatening the people in the area by showing their pistol. Following the complaints, Assam Police began a search operation and managed to arrest Anirudh and seized a .22mm pistol, hidden under the scooty’s seat.

Meanwhile, the main suspect Papu Bora is still on the run and a manhunt has been launched by the police to arrest him.

An investigation has been initiated against the duo.

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