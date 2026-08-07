Assam: Youth arrested with .32 pistol in Sivasagar's Halwating; claims weapon was brought from Nagaland for sale

A youth was arrested with a .32 calibre pistol during a police operation in Halwating under Sivasagar district on August 7.

The accused has been identified as Binod Gogoi, a resident of Baruapukhuri. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search operation at Ladoigarh Mising Gaon, where the weapon was recovered from his possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly claimed that he had brought the pistol from Nagaland with the intention of selling it in Assam.

Police have seized the firearm and taken the accused into custody for further questioning. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the weapon and whether any larger arms trafficking network is involved.

Authorities are also probing potential links and the intended buyers of the illegal firearm.