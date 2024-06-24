Assam police conducted a raid in Dankinamari, Bongaigaon district, resulting in the arrest of a young man found in possession of drugs.

Identified as Zahidul Islam (20), hailing from Katika in Bijni, the youth was apprehended during the raid led by North Bongaigaon Police Officer-in-charge, Sukhesh Ghosh.

According to reports, the police team seized a total of 10 containers of drugs from Zahidul Islam, along with a motorcycle believed to be associated with the illegal activities.

The operation, which took place under the supervision of Officer Ghosh, marks a significant crackdown on drug-related activities in the area.

Further details regarding the types and quantities of drugs seized are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The arrested youth is likely to face charges related to possession and trafficking of narcotics, underscoring the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug crime in Bongaigaon district.