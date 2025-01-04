A youth was arrested by Duliajan police on charges of possessing an IED and a pistol, following a series of extortion activities across various locations in Ujan. The arrested individual has been identified as Bitupan Gogoi, a resident of Lahowal.

Gogoi was apprehended on Thursday after collecting two lakh rupees from the Sepan Doba Tea Garden. Authorities allege that he had been extorting money from various locations in the upper Assam region for some time.

In addition to his extortion activities, Gogoi was found to have been planning an IED explosion at the Oil Tanker’s Wilton Oil Depot, according to police reports. The youth had reportedly received training in IED construction at an NSCN camp.

During the arrest, police seized several other objectionable materials from Gogoi’s possession. These items are currently being examined as part of an ongoing investigation.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the full scope of Gogoi's activities and will take further legal action as new information emerges.