Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika is quite active on social media and shares his views that keep his followers hooked.

Besides sharing motivating, entertaining, intriguing and witty posts, he also replies to various questions that X users (formally Twitter) ask him.

And, more often than not, his replies win large appreciation from his followers. Case in point, his recent reply to an X user asking him for a government job.

Earlier on December 22, an X user identified as Nayan Kalita sought for a government job and wrote, "I am poor. Sir please Job grade 3/4 post give please".

To this, the cabinet minister replied, "Buddy - No one, including me, can help you get a job in the government led by HCM Dr @himantabiswa. Jobs can be only secured by merit. Days when Minister’s & MLA’s could recommend jobs are history. So study, work hard and apply for any one of our ongoing recruitment exams."

Buddy - No one , including me , can help you get a job in the government led by HCM Dr @himantabiswa. Jobs can be only secured by merit. Days when Minister’s & MLA’s could recommend jobs are history. So study, work hard and apply for any one of our ongoing recruitment exams. 👍 https://t.co/hn8O0qNNCt — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) December 22, 2023

Also Read: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika says, No vacancy in BJP for election ticket seekers



Hazarika's post highlighted the government's dedication to eradicating corruption in the recruitment process, contrasting it with past practices where he alleged jobs were distributed based on wealth, connections, and bribery under the previous Congress regime.

The minister also reaffirmed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's promise to provide jobs in a free and fair manner to the youth of Assam and also a commitment to providing government jobs over the next two and a half years.

This announcement reflects the government's mission-mode approach to filling vacant posts and its commitment to creating substantial employment opportunities for the younger generation, ensuring they play a central role in the state's development and recovery measures.

