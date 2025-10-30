Assam youth body slams government over job crisis in Margherita

The Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has criticised both the Union and Assam state governments for what it describes as a continued failure to create employment opportunities in the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency under Tinsukia district.

AJYCP leaders highlighted that over 20,000 educated youths from Margherita and nearby areas, including Ledo, Jagun, Lekhapani, Bargolai, Makumkilla, Makum Pathar, Tipong, Alubari, Inthem and Ketetong have migrated to other states seeking jobs. Once known as Assam’s “Coal Town”, Margherita now faces an alarming outflow of workers due to a lack of local employment.

Kanchan Borah, vice-president of AJYCP’s Tinsukia district committee, said the problem has deep roots. He noted that under previous Congress administrations, key issues in Margherita were left unresolved, and alleged that favouritism in contract distribution and appointments under former MLA and minister Pradyut Bordoloi eroded public trust.

Borah added that the current BJP-led government has also failed to revive the town’s economy. He pointed out that despite Margherita’s rich coal reserves, most of the major collieries under Northeastern Coalfields—such as Namdang, Bargolai, Tikak (west), Ledo OCP, Tirap and Tipong—remain closed, with only Tikak East colliery still operational and employing a small number of people.

He further noted that Margherita once served as an industrial hub, hosting 24 timber and plywood factories, 20 bought-leaf tea factories, 22 brick kilns and around 60 coke units. Today, however, most offer only low-paid, temporary work, often filled by labourers from outside the state. Local workers, he alleged, are denied job security, and many industries face allegations of regulatory violations.

Borah urged the Assam government and Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma to take immediate steps to reopen the closed collieries using modern, sustainable methods. He said scientific mining and stronger labour protections could generate large-scale employment for local youths.

“The people of Margherita are not asking for charity—they are asking for opportunity,” Borah said. “If the government acts with urgency and vision, it can restore Margherita’s status as an industrial centre and stop the outmigration of our youth.”

He warned that without swift action, another generation may be forced to leave their hometown in search of work, further deepening the region’s economic and social crisis.