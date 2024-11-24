A youth hailing from Assam's Mangaldoi, was brutally tortured by the family of his lover in Mowamari village in Darrang.

As per sources, the young man was subjected to brutal torture by his lover's family after being lured to their home.

The victim, identified as Sudip Mondal, suffered severe physical abuse, including broken limbs and the removal of his fingernails.

As per preliminary reports, Sudip Mondal, who resides in the same village, was invited to the house of his lover, the daughter of Adhar Mondal. Upon his arrival, he was allegedly attacked by the woman's father, brother, and uncle—identified as Adhar Mondal, Debojit Mondal, and Falu Mondal. The brutality reportedly escalated to the point where, when Sudip asked for water, the accused allegedly urinated on him.

Sudip’s family later admitted him to a private clinic in Mangaldoi, where he was treated for multiple injuries and bruises. Disturbing details of the assault, including the removal of his fingernails, have left the local community outraged.

The victim's family filed a complaint with Mangaldoi police on November 21, but initial reports suggest that the authorities were slow to act. Adhar Mondal, a member of the Village Defence Party (VDP), allegedly used his influence to pressure the police. However, the situation took a turn when residents of Mowamari village staged protests, demanding justice for Sudip.

Following the public outcry, the police registered a case and arrested all three accused individuals.

Speaking to reporters, Sudip Mondal expressed confusion over his lover’s role in the incident. “I don’t know why she decided to betray me like this,” he said.