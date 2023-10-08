A Youth Congress activist in Assam's Karimganj district has alleged assault by activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Youth Congress activist, identified as Joy Prakash Das, has suffered injuries and stab wounds on his body as a result of the assault.

The victim, submitted an FIR at the Karimganj Police Station, where he named three of his attackers as Tanish Deb, Rahul Roy and Soumitra Nath. The incident was stated to have happened on Sunday after the victim was returning home after attending the "Youth Jodo Yatra." The victim also alleged in the FIR that the assailants also robbed him of Rs 27,000 cash.

Joy Prakash Das further mentioned in the FIR that he has been attacked because he had submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, demanding justice for one Pantu Malakar, who had been earlier attacked allegedly by the same assailants on September 27 in the premises of the Karimganj College.

So far, there has been no arrests made with regards to the matter.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora took to social media platform X and shared photos of the victim with injuries over his body. Bora said in the post, "Yesterday, in a very tragic incident,one of our Youth Congress Assam office bearer in Karimganj, Joy Prakash Das, was physically assaulted and stabbed by ABVP workers. This is very shameful, the level to which youth activism has degraded. I request DGP Assam Police to initiate action."