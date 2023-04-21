Rumors and social media reports claiming that Angkita Dutta, the Assam Youth Congress Chief, has been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress party have been confirmed to be false by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah. He clarified that Dutta has not been suspended from the party and that she had already submitted a reply to the show cause notice within the given timeframe.

In a statement issued on April 21, Bhupen Borah stated, "I would like to inform that we have received the reply for the show cause notice we issued to Angkita Dutta. We have transferred the reply to All India Congress Committee (AICC). So far we are not aware of any decision taken by the AICC. The statement that working president Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha gave is not an official statement for which he has to answer."

The rumors of Angkita Dutta's suspension from the party surfaced on social media earlier, leading to confusion. However, the Assam Congress issued a statement denying the reports and confirming that Dutta has not been suspended.

The show cause notice was issued by Bhupen Borah on April 20, after Angkita Dutta filed a complaint at the Dispur Police Station alleging harassment by Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV. The APCC had sought a reply from Dutta within 24 hours to support her allegations. Despite Bhupen Borah's assurance that he would look into the matter, Angkita Dutta chose to file a complaint at the police station, which Bhupen Borah interpreted as a lack of confidence in the party and the president.