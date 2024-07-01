The General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Shamim Sarkar, has been detained by Guwahati police on charges of alleged financial misconduct and abducting a girl.

The incident, which unfolded in Chapar, Dhubri district, came to light after the girl's family filed a complaint, leading to her rescue.

According to the family, Shamim Sarkar orchestrated the abduction by pretending to be in a love affair with the young woman. Following the complaint, police apprehended Sarkar last night in connection with the case. Additionally, Sarkar faces accusations of financial misappropriation, with allegations that he collected substantial sums of money from job seekers by promising them employment opportunities.

This is not the first time Sarkar has faced such accusations. He has previously been publicly accused by several women of similar financial improprieties. In light of these allegations, the police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

As per sources, the investigation is ongoing to verify the veracity of the abduction and financial misconduct charges against Shamim Sarkar. The authorities are working diligently to uncover the full extent of the alleged crimes.

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