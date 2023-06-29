The Margherita Youth Congress has exposed a timber smuggling syndicate allegedly operating under the Keuta Forest Department office in the Digbai Forest Division. The illicit activities came to light on June 29 when a significant timber haul was seized near the Margherita Golf Field, leading to an ongoing investigation by the forest department.

The timber, valued at over Rs 8 lakh, was apprehended by the Youth Congress members from a truck bearing registration number NL01AD 8077. The truck, owned by Gobin Sarkar of Barpeta and affiliated with a business source in Tinsukia, was found transporting the timber without any proper documentation.

The allegations of collusion with the timber mafia in Tinsukia have been made against Gaurav Sharma, Vice-President of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Margherita Samiti, by Jitu Das, President of the BJP's SC Morcha, and his associate Rajiv Deka, residents of Nalbari. The accusations point to a lucrative smuggling enterprise allegedly facilitated by certain individuals within the forest department.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway at the office of the Regional Forest Officer in West Margherita. Authorities are expected to delve into the alleged involvement of the accused individuals and determine the extent of the smuggling network operating in the region.