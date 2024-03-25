The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress has suspended the President of the Hailakandi District Youth Congress, Sohidul Islam Barbhuiya following credible allegations of involvement in anti-party activities.

The suspension, effective immediately, is a precautionary measure to preserve the party's integrity and reputation during the investigation process.

The suspended President is urged not to represent the party officially or engage in activities that may damage the party's image further.



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The individual is expected to cooperate fully with the disciplinary committee during the inquiry. The suspension will remain until a decision is reached based on the investigation's findings.

The party assures a fair and unbiased inquiry into these allegations.