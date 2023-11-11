The working president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Poritush Roy tendered his resignation from the party on November 11, 2023.

The development comes after Suresh Borah, former President, Nagaon District Congress tendered his resignation from the party.

In a letter to the national president of Indian National Congress, Poritush Roy expressed his dissatisfaction over the party's working and wrote, "I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organization, as it is favouring only Blue Blooded people. It is now felt that voice of people like us who come from lower strata of the society is not heard in this organization. While working in this organization, I have realized that, from Dispur to Delhi, this organization prefers Family First and Nation Last".

It needs mention here that along with Suresh Borah, Poritush Roy has expressed his eagerness to join the BJP party.

Earlier, Borah, had resigned from the primary membership of the party. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters as he tendered his resignation.

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