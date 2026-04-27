Assam youth critical after brutal attack in Andhra Pradesh while seeking work

An Assam youth who had travelled outside the state in search of employment is undergoing treatment in critical condition after being allegedly attacked in Andhra Pradesh.

The injured youth has been identified as Jatin Gogoi, a resident of Sadiya. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Andhra Pradesh after sustaining serious injuries in the assault.

According to reports, Jatin Gogoi was attacked with sharp weapons on his hands and legs by a group of eight unidentified miscreants. The incident reportedly took place on April 24 at Vijayawada Railway Station.

Sources said a seven-member group from Assam had travelled to Andhra Pradesh in search of employment opportunities when the attack occurred. Other members of the group were also reportedly targeted by the assailants.

Jatin Gogoi suffered severe injuries to his leg and is said to require surgery. Further details regarding the motive behind the attack are yet to be confirmed.