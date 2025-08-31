Assam: Youth detained after abandoning woman’s body at GMCH emergency ward

A chilling incident unfolded at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) when a youth allegedly transported the body of a young woman in his car and abandoned it in front of the emergency ward before attempting to flee.

Eyewitnesses said the youth, identified as Imran Ali, brought the body from Islampur and placed it on a hospital trolley before hastily trying to escape. His suspicious behavior alerted security personnel, who immediately chased him and successfully apprehended him outside the hospital premises.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pompi Das. Witnesses further claimed that foam was seen coming out of her mouth, raising doubts about the cause of death and sparking suspicion of foul play.

The Bhangagarh police have since detained Ali and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the woman’s death. Authorities are awaiting medical examination reports to confirm the cause, while interrogation of the accused is ongoing.