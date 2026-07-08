Assam youth dies at Hyderabad worksite, family seeks help

In yet another tragic incident involving an Assamese migrant worker, a youth from Margherita in Tinsukia district died after allegedly falling from the top of an under-construction building in Hyderabad, leaving his family devastated.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Sonowal, a resident of Enthem Naga Pathar under Pengeri Police Station in Margherita.

According to family members, Mukesh died on July 7 after reportedly falling from an under-construction building in Hyderabad under circumstances that remain unclear.

Mukesh had travelled to Hyderabad barely a month ago in search of employment to support his family. He was the sole breadwinner of the household.

His sudden death has left the family in deep distress. Mukesh is survived by his wife, a young son, and a daughter.

The bereaved family has appealed to the state government and district administration for urgent assistance in bringing his mortal remains back to his native village for the last rites.

Meanwhile, the Pengeri-Bordumsa Regional Students' Union has also urged the government to facilitate the transportation of the body to Assam and provide adequate compensation to the financially distressed family.

The circumstances leading to Mukesh's death are yet to be officially confirmed, and further details are awaited.