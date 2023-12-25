A youth hailing from Assam has been found under mysterious conditions in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The deceased person has been identified as Sujit Boraik and is stated to be a resident of Teok in Assam's Jorhat district.

As per reports, Sujit had reportedly travelled to Arunachal Pradesh with a person identified as Hannan.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family has alleged that it is a case of murder.

On the other hand, police has said that the exact reason behind the youth's death will be ascertained after a proper probe.