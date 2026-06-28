Assam youth dies of dengue in Kerala; body brought home under State's Shraddhanjali Scheme

A 25-year-old man from Assam's Nagaon district died of dengue while undergoing treatment in Kerala, with his mortal remains brought back to his native village under the Assam Government's Shraddhanjali Scheme.

The deceased, Jahangir Alam, was a resident of Purba Singimari village in Rupahihat. He had travelled to Kerala in search of employment and was reportedly undergoing treatment for dengue before succumbing to the disease on June 25.

His death left his family and the local community in mourning. As the economically weaker family was unable to bear the expenses of transporting the body from Kerala, the Assam Government extended assistance through its Shraddhanjali Scheme.

The mortal remains were brought to his home on Sunday, June 28, where family members, relatives and villagers gathered to pay their last respects.

The bereaved family expressed gratitude to the State government for providing timely assistance during their difficult time. They also appealed for the continuation of such welfare schemes to support families facing similar hardships.