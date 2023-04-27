A youth reportedly died on April 26 after coming in contact with suspected live wire while attempting to touch the fountain water at Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati.

As per reports, the boy was touching the fountain water when he came in contact with foot lamps installed around the fountain and allegedly got electrocuted.

It is been suspected that there might have been loose wiring or leakage in the foot lamps which led to the unfortunate incident.

Reports suggest that the responsibility of the internal wiring at the Samadhi Kshetra is with the PWD electrical.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the city police.

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