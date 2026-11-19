A young man from Assam's Boko area was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Andhra Pradesh after reportedly going missing while travelling by train to Kerala in search of employment. The family of the deceased has urged the authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased, identified as Dharmeswar Rabha, a resident of Shamuka village under Boko, had reportedly left for Kerala along with a friend in search of employment. However, he went missing while travelling by train through Andhra Pradesh at night.

Following information about his disappearance, the Railway Police recovered his body at Ongole in Andhra Pradesh last Tuesday.

The incident has left family members, relatives and residents of the Shamuka area in mourning. Meanwhile, the family and local residents have appealed to the concerned authorities to conduct a proper investigation into the circumstances leading to his death and ascertain the exact cause.