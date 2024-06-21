In a tragic and puzzling turn of events, the body of Tapan Das, a young man from Cachar, Assam, was discovered in the rented accommodation of his classmate, raising serious concerns and prompting demands for a thorough investigation.

Tapan Das, who had moved to Bengaluru a few months ago to earn a living, was employed as a security guard at a local company.

His sudden and mysterious death has left his family and community in shock. The family alleges foul play, insisting that Tapan was murdered.

Reports indicate that Tapan's body was found with a chip around his neck, though the significance of this remains unclear.

The exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be determined, and details surrounding the presence of the chip are shrouded in mystery.

The family of the deceased has been devastated by the news. They have expressed their grief and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident through media channels.

The family hopes that authorities will uncover the truth behind Tupan's untimely demise and bring justice to their son.