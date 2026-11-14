The body of a 27-year-old youth from Assam's Jonai area was recovered from a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district, days after he went missing while working in the neighbouring state.

The deceased, identified as Chidananda Mili, was a resident of Laimekuri Rest Camp village in Jonai, Dhemaji district. He had reportedly been missing since Tuesday evening.

His body was recovered on Thursday, November 10 afternoon from the bottom of a deep gorge in a hilly area of Shi-Yomi district.

Mili had been working as a labourer under a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) company in the district for nearly a year.

The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

The recovery of his body has triggered concern among residents of Laimekuri and surrounding areas of Jonai