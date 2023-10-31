A 25-year-old boy was found dead in a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati's Maligaon neighbourhood, according to the reports surfaced on Tuesday (October 31).

The youth has been later identified as Mitra Taud, who hails from the Dhemaji district of Assam.

The incident was reported by the de-addiction counselling and rehabilitation organisation "Saanvi Wellness Foundation."

For the last five months, the young person had been residing at the rehab facility. His corpse was discovered in the rehabilitation center's common area.