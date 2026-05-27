Assam youth found dead in Tamil Nadu under mysterious circumstances, family alleges foul play

A youth from Kaliabor in Assam has died under mysterious circumstances in Tamil Nadu, prompting allegations of foul play from his family members.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Biswas, a resident of Mishamukh under the Misa Police Outpost area in Kaliabor.

According to reports, Manoj Biswas had gone missing from Chithanur in Tamil Nadu. He was later found dead in a hospital under circumstances that remain unclear.

News of his death triggered grief and shock at his residence in Mishamukh, where relatives and local residents gathered to mourn the loss.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the death was not natural and claimed that Manoj Biswas was murdered by a group of miscreants. They have demanded a proper investigation into the incident to ascertain the exact cause of death and identify those responsible.

The bereaved family has also appealed to the government for assistance in bringing the body back to Assam. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances surrounding the death.