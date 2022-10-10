The body of a youth was found in a decomposed state near a bridge in Naginimara, Tulsighat in Nagaland on October 10.

The deceased youth has been identified as Krishna Sahu, son of Lalit Sahu of Bagicchapari of Geleki under the Sibsagar district.

As per reports, the deceased was reportedly involved in the coal business.

Notably, multiple major injury marks were seen on the young man's body.

Sources said that his body was recovered from under a bridge. It is suspected that the youth was murdered by some miscreants.

The Nagaland Police who have recovered the body of the youth suspect him to be murdered after looking at the injury seen on the deceased body.

Speaking to the media, the Nagaland police officer in charge said, "We received a phone call at around 11:30 AM and was informed that one dead body has been found at Naginimara iron bridge".

Meanhwhile, the body has been sent for autopsy following which the cause of the death will be ascertained.

