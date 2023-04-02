A youth employed as a labourer at a coal mine in Meghalaya, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on April 2.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Ibrahim Ali, hailed from Lanka in Assam and was employed as a labourer in a coal mine in Meghalaya.

As per reports, the youth fell from a height of 100 feet to his death while working at the coal mine.

Upon recovery of the body, no signs of injuries were noticed except for a slash on his neck, raising suspicions among the workers employed at the mine.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered at the Kaki Police Station in Lanka by the family of the deceased youth, in connection with the case.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident following the complaint and have assured the family of a proper probe into the case.

Earlier, a man from Assam was found mysteriously dead in Meghalaya on March 31. The deceased man, Mintu Bora, was from the Kohuatoli neighborhood of Batadrava in the Nagaon district, according to information.

Mintu and his brother-in-law had traveled to Meghalaya three days earlier to look for a new job with a cement company. Yesterday night, his unresponsive body was discovered at his company-allocated quarter in Meghalaya. He passed away without a cause of death yet.

In the meantime, Mintu's family claimed that the brother-in-law was responsible for the death. The incident was reported to the police.

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