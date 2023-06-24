A young man from Bongaigaon district in Assam has reportedly joined the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), commonly known as ULFA (I).

The individual, identified as Momen Nath from North Boitamari, has shared a video message through social media, expressing his involvement with the militant group.

His primary motivation, he claims, is to safeguard the well-being of his daughter, wife, and other family members amidst a challenging personal situation.

This incident follows a previous case in March, when another youth from Tinsukia district was reported missing, with suspicions arising that he had joined ULFA (I).

The individual hailed from Bordumsa area, and his family filed a missing complaint at the local police station, triggering an investigation.

It is believed that the young man's mental state was affected by the tragic murder of his father in 2021, potentially influencing his decision-making capacity.