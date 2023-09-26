Body of a missing youngster from Kokrajhar, Assam, was found in the Noonmati neighbourhood of Guwahati on September 26.

Raja Narzary, a native of Kokrajhar, has been identified as the deceased.

His corpse was found inside a rented apartment in Noonmati's Jayanta Nagar area.

After failing to show up for work on September 23, he was reported as missing.

He was employed at the DS Group in Bamunimaidam.