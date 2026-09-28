Assam: Youth held for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Zubeen Garg

A youth was detained in Assam’s Doboka after allegedly posting a video containing derogatory remarks about late singer Zubeen Garg, which subsequently circulated on social media and drew strong reactions from local residents.

The youth has been identified as Zaidul Alam, a resident of Nilbagan Sadar village. In the video, Alam allegedly made disparaging comments about Garg and questioned the singer’s identity.

The video later circulated widely on social media, prompting reactions from people in the area.

Following the incident, members of the Hojai district unit of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU), with the assistance of local residents, traced Alam and handed him over to the Murajhar Police.

Police detained Alam and are questioning him in connection with the video. An AAMSU delegation has also submitted a complaint at the police station, seeking appropriate action over the alleged remarks.

Further details regarding the complaint and any action against the youth are awaited.