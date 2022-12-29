In a sensational incident , a young boy was arrested for posting offensive footage of a minor girl in Cachar district. According to reports, the accused identified as Ubaid Mehdi was in a realtionship with a girl and after an argument took place between the two , the boy allegedly posted the footage of the young girl on social media.

Police said that Ubaid Mehdi who hails from Kanishail in Karimganj district allegedly used a fake name as Rahul to open a facebook account. Ubaid met the girl on facebook and was soon in a relationship. He is accused of filming and recording inappropriate footages of the minor girl. When the girl asked Ubaid to discontinue the relationship, he posted the footages on social media.

It is to be mentioned here that , the complaint was made against Ubaid six months agao. But, since , he was in Dubai , police could not arrest and apprehend him. Police took the opportunity and arrested the accused when he returned to his hometown.

" We have arrested the accused and are currently questioning him to check other angles.", Police said.

In another case of crime against minor , Assam Police on December 3 arrested two teenagers, one of whom was a minor for allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl Sonitpur district.

On her way home from tuition class on Tuesday night, the girl was approached by two class 12 pupils.

"They made an attempt to rape the girl when she was on her way to home from her tuition class , but they failed. The incident was later reported to the police and the police eventually arrested the accused.