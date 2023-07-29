A youth was injured in a police encounter in Tinsukia district of Assam on July 29, said sources.

The youth, identified as Juman Bora, was immediately taken to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment.

As per the sources, Tinsukia District Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Bivas Das and Crime Branch's Tinsukia District Additional Superintendent of Police Moidul Islam along with Tinsukia Sadar Police Station In-charge Parag Jyoti Buragohai and several police officers were present at Tinsukia Civil Hospital.

However, no official statement has been issued by the police on the matter so far.

The encounter took place after the security personnel recovered explosive materials wrapped in a plastic bag in Tinsukia's Mamorani village.

Following the recovery, the area was cordoned off while Tinsukia Police reach the spot with army personnel to carry out a search operation.

While speaking to the media over the matter, Tinsukia Additional SP, Bivas Das said that a total of eight PEK, one detonator, and one power pack with six batteries have been recovered.



''The entire matter came to light after two boys who were recruited by us informed us about these things. We have recovered eight kilograms of PEK and detonators. Asper reports, earlier there was an active cadre. The IEDs were to be used ahead of 15th August. So far we investigating the matter. Meanwhile, two people have been apprehended,'' Das added.

