Assam youth killed in industrial accident in Bengaluru

In yet another tragic incident involving a youth from Assam working outside the state, a 25-year-old man from Bijni lost his life in an industrial accident in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as 25 years old Zubin Nath, a resident of Borpather area in Assam's Bijni. He was employed at SLV Granites, a tiles manufacturing unit located at Machohalli Gate (No. 18) on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred around 11:30 AM on February 14, when Nath was caught in a tiles-making machine at the factory. He sustained severe injuries and succumbed at the spot.

Zubin Nath is survived by his parents, wife, and a two-year-old daughter. The untimely death has left his family and the local community in deep shock.

Family members have reportedly established contact with the company authorities regarding the incident. Further details are awaited.