Assam youth killed in landslide while working in Arunachal

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old youth from Assam’s Boko area lost his life in a landslide while working in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district.

The deceased has been identified as Rupam Rabha, a resident of Bongaon Burhigaon under Boko. He was employed as a Poklen operator in the Walong area of Anjaw district.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 8:30 pm on Sunday, June 28 when Rabha was engaged in work at the site. A sudden landslide struck the area, burying the machine under debris. He died on the spot.

Rabha’s untimely death has left his native village in grief. Family members and local residents expressed sorrow over the loss, describing him as a hardworking individual.

He is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.