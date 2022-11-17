A man allegedly died after being brutally lynched by a group of men at Adagudam in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh area.

The deceased person, identified as Sunil Sharma, was lynched by an irate mob on suspicion of mobile theft with an iron rod and wooden bat.

Notably the deceased allegedly entered into a make-shift residence at 3 AM early in the morning and was caught by at least 15-17 labours and was bashed up.

Although police officials present at the scene were able to rescue him from the clutches of the mob and bring him to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention, however, police suspect the deceased died at the incident spot itself.

Meanwhile, Fatasil police have detained as many as 11 people in connection to the case and a preliminary investigation has already started.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

Earlier, a man suspected to be a child snatcher was lynched to dead by a group of an enraged mob.

The incident that has caused a ripple of reaction from different parts of the state, took place in Jonai’s Rako, Koke village on August 31.

As per reports, the locals saw a man loitering around the Koke area. Upon hearing the screams of a woman, the locals rushed towards the sound and suspecting the man to be a child snatcher rounded him up and started beating him mercilessly.

Jonai police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the man in an unconscious state and took him to Jonai Civil Hospital, but the doctor declared him brought dead.