A youth from Assam's Barampur under the Nagaon district has been missing from the Lalgarh railway station in Rajasthan, Bikaner.

The missing youth has been identified as Gitarth Pratim Bhuyanhas been missing from December 25 at Lalgarh railway station in Rajasthan, Bikaner.

As per the family members, the last time the youth had a phone conversation with his family was on December 25, evening while he was on his way back from his native to his workplace in Barmer, Rajasthan.

The youth had been working at an oil firm in Barmer in Rajasthan for nearly a month now.

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Notably, the youths' mobile phones and ATM cards have been recovered by the locals in Bikaner, claimed the family members.

Speaking to the media, the mother of the missing youth said, "My son was waiting for the train to come as it was scheduled late...when his father called someone picked up the phone and said that his son is sleeping and his phone and ATM has been handed over to the station master."

"We think some miscreants have taken him away," added the mother of the missing youth.

The parents of the youth suspect that there is some evil circle involved in the disappearance of the youth.

So far, the family has not been able to find any clue about the youth and has lodged an FIR at the Itachali police station in Nagaon.