In a bid to bolster the popularity of Akashvani among the younger generation and promote radio awareness, the Regional News Unit of Akashvani Guwahati conducted an engaging outreach program at Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza. The event saw the active participation of students, professors and guests in a joint effort with the Centre for Media Studies of Dakshin Kamrup College.

The inaugural ceremony of the event witnessed the presence of Dr. Nabajyoti Das, the College Principal, alongside former Akashvani officer Nayan Prasad and celebrated film director-critic Utpal Dutta. Manas Pratim Sarma, Head of Regional News Division at Akashvani Guwahati, delivered a warm welcome speech, elucidating the objectives of Akashvani's news and programs.

Principal's Gratitude: Dr. Nabajyoti Das, the College Principal, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Regional News Unit of Akashvani Guwahati for orchestrating such a significant event. He urged the students to take a keen interest in Akashvani's diverse programs.

Guest of honor Nayan Prasad shared insights from his illustrious 30-year career at Akashvani, emphasizing how radio teaches discipline and punctuality. Utpal Dutta, another former Akashvani official, highlighted the enduring faith of the public in radio as a powerful medium amidst modernity's rapid changes. He encouraged students to not only enjoy Akashvani's programs but also actively participate in initiatives like Yuvabani.

A career-oriented seminar was an integral part of the event, hosted by Arunima Goswami. Indian Police Service officer and West Guwahati Police District Deputy Commissioner of Police, Padmanabha Barua, State Youth Commission member Dr. Ankita Dutta, and Manas Pratim Sarma contributed to a panel discussion. Deputy Commissioner of Police Baruah emphasized the importance of students identifying their inherent talents and thinking about their careers during their college studies. He also stressed the significance of self-confidence in personality development.

Dr. Ankita Dutta, the researcher, shed light on the growing significance of journalism as a profession in contemporary times and discussed the responsibilities and duties of journalists. She highlighted various career opportunities in fields like public relations, advertising, and film media, providing valuable insights for the aspiring young minds.