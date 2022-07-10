Rahul Pareek, a youth hailing from Dhubri district of Assam, has carved out an identity for himself with his unique artistic initiative.

Pareek, who is pursuing his B.Com from the KC Das Commerce College in Guwahati, an eclectic array of components from parts of discarded mobile phones and computers to make the most lifelike portraits imaginable.

Pareek who has termed his creations as ‘mechanical portraits’, basically recycles electronic scrap to make a picture.

Initially starting off by making portraits of celebrities, Pareek has moved on to making portraits of figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Pareek’s portraits have proved to be smash hits on social media where they get innumerable ‘likes’ and ‘shares.’

In 2020, a portrait put together with parts of discarded mobile phones of Indian captain Virat Kohli got young Rahul

Pareek not just facetime with his favourite sportsperson but also a glowing compliment.

Legend has it that Rahul was noticed by Kohli’s manager after local media showed him standing in front of the Barsapara stadium with the cricketer’s portrait in his hand.

The Indian cricket skipper signed the portrait with the most glowing compliment imaginable.

‘Dear Rahul, This is outstanding’, Kohli wrote on the top-left corner of the portrait.

According to media reports, Pareek takes around three days to assemble the portrait together with used wires, glue, and pins.

Pareek’s unique creations have been recognized by both the ‘India Book of Records’ and the ‘Assam Book of Records.’

Truly an inspiring youth!