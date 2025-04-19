A youth sustained serious injuries following a violent confrontation late Thursday night in Guwahati’s Odalbakra area, reportedly stemming from a dispute over a Bihu donation.

The altercation took place when a Bihu celebration committee from Beltoli Pahar allegedly approached local resident Govinda Hazarika for a donation of ₹1,000. Hazarika, however, offered ₹500 instead, which triggered a heated exchange with another local resident, identified as Padmakanta Das, also known by the nickname “Mathuwa.”

Eyewitnesses claim the situation escalated when Das’s son allegedly behaved aggressively towards Hazarika regarding the reduced contribution. The confrontation quickly turned physical, culminating in Padmakanta Das allegedly attacking Hazarika with a blade, causing serious injuries to his neck. In the ensuing chaos, Hazarika’s mother was also reportedly assaulted.

Hazarika was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. His family has filed a formal complaint with the Adagudam police outpost.

Law enforcement authorities have since launched an investigation. Notably, sources have confirmed that the accused, Padmakanta Das, is currently serving as a personnel in the Assam Police.