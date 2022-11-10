Tension prevailed along the Indo-Bangladesh border after a youth from Dhubri, while riding his bike at high speed, illegally entered Bangladesh, causing a commotion among the Border Security Force posted along the border of Sonahat International Trade Centre in Golakganj, Dhubri, Assam.

CCTV visuals installed at the border post captured the moment when the youth veered off the road on his bike and vanished across the border.

Security officials tried to contact the border officials of the neighbouring country and learnt that the youth, identified as Abu Shahid, 18 years, was apprehended by the locals and handed over to the security forces.

Since entering the border, Abu Shahid had not returned back, as tension prevailed along the border, unaware of the youth’s motive behind crossing the border on his bike.

As per reports, Abu Shahid is a resident of Jhaskal III block village, Golakganj in Dhubri district. It is not yet known for what purpose the youth went to Bangladesh in this way though locals have reportedly detained the youth along with the AS17 H2819 bike and handed him over to Bangladesh BDR.