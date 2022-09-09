In an explosive allegation, a person named Victor Das who had earlier tweeted allegations of bribes being demanded for jobs in the recently held direct recruitment exams in Grade III and IV government posts, has been arrested.

Victor Das took to social media and alleged that a ring is demanding bribes from Rs 3-5 lakhs from each candidate for ‘backdoor appointment’.

Following his explosive tweet, Special DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh had replied to his post asking for proofs into his claims.

Police had even called Victor Das to the Panbazar police station earlier in the day, where he was interrogated over his big claims.

Meanwhile, the city police have arrested Victor Das and confirmed the same via Twitter.

“One Victor Das has been arrested for spreading false rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to Government posts,” tweeted Guwahati Police.

As per reports, Victor Das runs two coaching institutes in Guwahati, one at Rajgarh and the other at Maligaon, both of which are named Swardemy. Victor also provides online coaching to aspirants through a Youtube channel.