Two youths in Assam's Karimganj district have been allegedly assaulted by Bangladeshi miscreants near the Indo-Bangladesh border on July 26.

The incident took place in the Medly tea garden area of Patharkandi Assembly constituency in Karimganj district.

As per the victims, the mobile phones of the two youths were also snatched by miscreants from Bangladesh.

According to the complaint, two youths Santosh Sawtal and Bidhan Sawtal, both youths from the Champabari area in Patharkandi, Karimganj, were on their way to the shrine this morning, July 26.



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At that time, the victims saw a group of Bangladeshi cattle thieves carrying four cows.

While shouting for help, the gang of thieves left the cow and attacked the two youths with a sharp weapon and snatched their mobile phone and fled.

The two youths were later sent to the hospital. One youth is severely injured. Such incidents have created a furore across the region.

Furious about the incident, now locals are questioning how did a gang of miscreants cross the Indo-Bangladesh border and enter India and demanded a proper investigation into it.

Locals also claimed that the BSF camp is only half a kilometre away from the spot.

Meanwhile, the Patharkandi police have launched a probe into the incident.