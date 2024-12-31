A youth missing for five days was found dead in pond with his hands and legs tied up in Rangia, Kamrup, Assam on December 30.



According to reports, the deceased Dharmendra Nath, had gone out for a picnic with friends. However, an accident involving Nath's bike and a car belonging to the suspects escalated into a volatile confrontation. Reports indicate that a group of 12 men violently assaulted Nath and his companions. While some of his friends managed to escape, Nath was left behind. The altercation reportedly spiraled into a brutal beating, which may have ultimately led to Nath’s death.



Following Nath’s disappearance, his family lodged a missing complaint, urging authorities to investigate. Despite the family's persistent attempts, the police were initially reluctant to take prompt action. However, on December 29, two suspects, Himangshu Kakati and Amulya Lahkar, were arrested. Both remained silent during interrogation, revealing little about their involvement or motives.



It was only after further investigation that the police uncovered critical evidence pointing to a violent altercation at the picnic site. This eventually led to the discovery of Nath’s body.



The recovery of Nath’s body has ignited outrage on social media, with citizens demanding strict action against the perpetrators. Civil society organizations and local groups have criticized the police for their initial inaction, raising questions about the role of law enforcement in protecting vulnerable citizens.



Allegations have emerged suggesting that the suspects are influential people and politically inclined, which may have emboldened their actions and hindered the investigation. This perceived influence has fueled public skepticism about whether justice will be served in this case.



While the exact cause of Nath’s death is yet to be determined, the circumstantial evidence points to a deliberate and heinous act of violence.