A lifeless body of a young man was discovered in the drainage of the Narengi-Chandrapur highway. The deceased, identified as Madhav Sharma of Panikhaiti, was found near Shaheed Kushal Kobar Higher Secondary School in Painikhaiti, Guwhati

Upon inquiry at the Painikheti Police Station, authorities confirmed the unfortunate incident. According to police reports, Madhav Sharma was known to be an individual who consumed alcohol. It is believed that while returning home, he accidentally fell into the drainage, sustaining a fatal head injury that led to his demise.

The police have taken swift action, sending the deceased's body for post-mortem examination. Once the necessary procedures are completed, the authorities will proceed to hand over Madhav Sharma's remains to his family.

The local community mourns the loss of a young life, and the police are urging residents to exercise vigilance and responsibility to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.