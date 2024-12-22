The body of a young man, identified as Maram Mayur Dutta, was discovered under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning in the Chilarai Nagar area of Bhangagarh. The victim’s face was frothing, hinting at possible poisoning or suffocation, prompting authorities to suspect foul play.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mayur’s two friends, Asim Dutta and Madhurjya Gogoi, were allegedly involved in the incident. Reports suggest that the trio had consumed drugs together at Asim’s rented house before the tragedy unfolded.

Under police interrogation, Asim confessed to the events leading to Mayur’s death. CCTV footage and media reports indicated that Madhurjya Gogoi fled to Nagaon shortly after the incident but was swiftly apprehended by Nagaon police.

The Crime Branch, acting on orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, quickly took over the case, unraveling a series of events that pointed to panic-driven decisions by the accused. Investigations revealed that Mayur’s body was abandoned on the road after he died in Asim’s residence.

In a related development, Pradeep Barman, alleged to be the drug supplier for the trio, was also taken into custody. All three accused are currently under intense questioning at the Bhangagarh police station.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over rising drug abuse and illicit activities in the area. Local residents reported hearing a disturbance late at night, adding to the grim narrative of the case.

Mayur, identified by tattoos on his arms, was found dressed in a white shirt and black trousers. His tragic death has raised urgent questions about safety and the growing drug menace in Guwahati, as the police continue their investigation to uncover the full story.