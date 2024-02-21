A video featuring three youths, dressed in army uniforms and brandishing weapons, has gone viral on social media.

The video, which names a new militant group, was uploaded on two portals, Dima Hasao Assam and Dima Hasao Block.

Following the video's circulation, the administrators of both portals were arrested by the Dima Hasao police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aerojit Jidung and Muktiswar Kemprai.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dima Hasao district, Farooq Ahmed, confirmed the details and condemned such activities as unlawful and disruptive to societal peace.



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Ahmed appealed to the public to refrain from posting such content and warned of strict action against offenders.

He also assured that the police's cyber cell is closely monitoring social media and encouraged anyone with information about similar videos or photos to report them to the police, promising to keep the informant's identity confidential.

Farooq Ahmed further added that if anyone gets such a video or photo, then he appealed to the public to inform the police immediately.

The name of the person giving such information will be kept secret by the police, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao district said.